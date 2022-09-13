Sep 13 • 51M
David Corn: How the GOP Unleashed the Furies
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
4 comments
Establishment Republicans let the kooks out of the basement, and now they're dominant. But this didn't start with Trump. David Corn argues it started 70 years ago when Dwight D. Eisenhower surrendered to Joseph McCarthy on a train. Today's podcast with Charlie Sykes.