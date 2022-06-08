Jun 8 • 47M
David French: America Is Exceptionally Violent
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
America has a violent heart, even going back to the colonial era. But our gun culture is shifting from self-defense to defiance — where guns are about threats and intimidation, not saving lives. David French joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.