On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Frum joins Charlie Sykes to talk about why Tucker Carlson is a phony, COVID-19 and risk, Liz Cheney, the GOP and moving on from Trumpism, and why the ever-changing loyalty tests aren’t going to stop any time soon.

