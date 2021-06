On today's Post-Debate Bulwark Podcast, former Congressman David Jolly and Will Saletan discuss the first presidential debate. Why Trump can't help himself? Is his ego his fatal flaw? Will there be more debates? Did Joe Biden alienate the left?

