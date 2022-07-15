Jul 15 • 45M
David Jolly: DeSantis Has the Hottest Hand in Politics Right Now
Of course Trump's grift is driving him to run again — and DeSantis is the only one who's got a shot. Plus, the political class gets a pass on crime, and the millions of voters who don't identify as pro-choice, but are pro-Roe. David Jolly joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.