Not only is Trump doubling down in support of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, he's turning Ashli Babbitt into a martyr. Plus, when will Biden build back better bumper sticker-style messaging from the White House? Lawfare's David Priess joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast

