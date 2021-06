On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Priess joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the madness in Maricopa County, Arizona, the 1/6 Commission legislation and Kevin McCarthy’s calculus, and whether the GOP will be able to pull off the Trumpian two step between now and the midterms.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher