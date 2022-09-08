Sep 8 • 51M

David Priess: Why Trump Did It

Charlie Sykes
3 comments

Sure, Trump could have kept top secret docs for blackmail or profit. Or maybe he was simply collecting classified intel on what other countries said about him — in much the same way he collects magazine covers featuring his face. David Priess joins Charlie Sykes on today's pod.

