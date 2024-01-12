The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Dazzling Debuts
0:00
-15:47

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Dazzling Debuts
Sonny Bunch
Jan 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On this Friday’s special bonus episode, Peter, Sonny, and Alyssa riff for a bit on great debut motion pictures and what we’re looking for in first-time filmmakers.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

39:46
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:39
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
44:00
ATMA's Top Ten of 2023!
 • 
Sonny Bunch
13:38
What Are We Looking Forward to in 2024?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
41:52
A Flattened 'Maestro'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
13:48
Why Are Studios Hiding the Musical Ball?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
41:08
Is 'Poor Things' Rich with Meaning?
 • 
Sonny Bunch