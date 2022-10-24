Recently at The Bulwark:

In case you missed it, Judge David Carter, a federal district court judge for the Central District of California, has done it again—flat-out stated in a judicial opinion that Donald J. Trump likely committed multiple federal crimes in connection with the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The case was brought by John Eastman, the former law school dean at Chapman University who infamously penned a lawless six-point plan for former Vice President Mike Pence to halt the counting of Electoral College certifications on January 6, 2021, a maneuver aimed at tossing out the election results and illegally installing Trump as president. The House January 6th Committee subpoenaed Eastman’s emails from Chapman, and Eastman sued in January 2021 to stop his former employer from complying. After the court denied Eastman’s initial request for a preliminary injunction stopping the whole thing, a tedious process of identifying which documents were arguably protected from disclosure ensued. It’s now been wrapped up.

If you’ve been watching MLB playoffs in the Philadelphia media market, you’ve probably seen the scary ad of hordes of immigrants headed for the U.S. border where they will soon be “draining paychecks, wrecking schools, ruining hospitals, and threatening your family.” Never mind that Philadelphia is some 2,000 miles from the border. Similar ads are running in Arizona, and there are radio and billboard ads striking the same themes in Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and elsewhere. The ad campaign is sponsored by a group called Citizens for Sanity. According to Open Secrets, the outfit’s board of directors includes three former Trump administration officials who are also involved with America First Legal Foundation, the new Trumpy group run by Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s former point man on immigration. The aim of Citizens for Sanity seems to be to stoke fear and loathing in voters who might be tempted to vote for Democrats in the upcoming elections because they’re turned off by some of the extremist GOP candidates in their states.

Walker and Oz are still in the running, Kari Lake is getting fact-checked and she’s not happy, and Will shares his theory on why the national Democrats aren’t pouring money into Ohio to help Tim Ryan. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

TIM MILLER: Democrats Need to Know What Time it Is

The stakes in Arizona’s governor race could not be higher. The Republican nominee, Kari Lake, is the most zealous election denier this side of the South Florida Sigmaringen. She has indicated she would do everything in her power to tip the scales for Donald Trump in this swing state in 2024. She is a talented political performer, perhaps the most talented in the entire party. Her rise has been foreseeable for at least a year. So you would expect that the Democrats would have had a plan for that. That they would be deploying their best and brightest to figure out how to deal with this clear and present danger. If so, you would be sorely mistaken.

There’s a quote from a 2019 New York Times story that haunts me to this day. The Times reporter was describing the negative economic impacts that President Donald Trump’s government shutdown had on rural towns in the Florida Panhandle. A woman who had voted for Trump told the Times: “He [Trump]’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting.” I remembered those words while reflecting on what the Florida Board of Medicine may do soon: severely restrict or ban youth gender-affirming care. Today my son, a transgender boy, is among the “people he needs to be hurting”—though now the “he” is Governor Ron DeSantis, working through his political hack of a surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Monday! And congrats to the Phillies and Astro fans here. As the MLB tagline goes Enjoy the Show. And the sleight break, given Rob Manfred’s hellish pace.

Garland goes after China… What happens next will sure be interesting.

Inside The Villages, Fl. We’ve taken you there with our on-the-ground Villages correspondent, but here’s a Vice documentary on the place.

Inside a NATO spy plane… Here’s what’s flying around the borders of the Russian invasion.

Digital license plates? What could go wrong.

Yeshiva admits fraud… Will repay $8 million.

Dem. oppo researchers… Announce their targets for 2024. Here’s who they think will throw their hat in the ring.

Bye McRib… The famously controversial sandwich is making its farewell tour. For good this time, the company says. Please bring back the Snackwrap.

