Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union, and leader of CPAC (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Justice for Ruby and Shaye

On the new episode of the Trump Trials: Giuliani is going to pay for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss—and Trump may too, for his financial statements in New York. Meanwhile, ex-POTUS faces a criminal trial before the RNC, and Mark Meadows sounded wishy-washy in Georgia. Lawfare’s Ben Wittes and Anna Bower joined me.

You can listen to the whole thing here.

The Deplorables of the (Mugshot) Week

So. Many. Choices. (Hat tip: Drudge)

But after much sifting and winnowing here are our picks: