Dems continue their special election winning streak by flipping expelled Congressman George Santos' seat. Is it reason to be optimistic for November? And did the GOP sinking the border deal contribute?

Plus, Sarah is back and responds to opinions President Joe Biden is too old and needs to step aside, and the gang debate whether Nikki Haley will ultimately endorse Donald Trump.

Learn more about the Principles First Summit and get your tickets here: https://www.principlesfirst.us