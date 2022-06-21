Jun 21 • 38M
Denver Riggleman: How the 1/6 Committee could succeed
The Qanon election conspiracy runs deep and wide, and the Jan 6 committee will succeed if it can wrest a small percentage of voters from Trump's grasp. Plus, the rising threat of domestic terrorism, and Ginni Thomas bragging about her access. Former Rep. Denver Riggleman joins Charlie today.