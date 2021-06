On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Rep. Denver Riggleman joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the state of our “hold my beer” politics, the GOP’s assault on voting rights and how they’ve weaponized “stop the steal”, and what it’s like voting your conscience in Congress.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher