Department of Whataboutery
Plus: the Kavanaugh plot
Image: ARP Films
The January 6 congressional hearings, which have been absolutely devastating to anyone inclined to minimize either the assault on Capitol Hill or Donald Trump’s role, have naturally generated higher-than-average levels of “Yes, it was bad, but what about…” discourse.
Willick’s thesis:
A major objective of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Congress is to prevent a repeat. But even as the committee pounds away at last year’s events in new televised hearings, the “next” Jan. 6 is already in progress. This time, the mob is from the left, and the targeted institution is the Supreme Court as it resolves high-profile cases on abortion and guns.
The similarities, Willick asserts, are extensive: Claims of an illegitimate stolen election, claims of an illegitimate Supreme Court with two stolen seats. Intent to disrupt election certification by pressuring Congress, intent to disrupt Supreme Court rulings by pressuring justices. Incitement of mob action on one side, incitement of mob action on the other.
Well, minus the “violent mob” part.
But.
None of the protests have been violent. And Sen. Markey, for all his intemperate language, was urging court-packing—also a terrible idea, but quantitatively different from mob action. The closest Willick can find to incitement by a high-level Democrat to parallel Trump’s January 6 speech to the crowd of his supporters is a speech by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in … March 2020.
In his infamous Jan. 6speech at the Ellipse, Trump menaced Congress and directed his supporters to march on the Capitol. In then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s March 2020speech to a progressive crowd in front of the Supreme Court, the New York Democrat was even more explicitly threatening: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Again: you can criticize Democratic and progressive tactics with regard to the Supreme Court. But this is not “the next January 6.” It’s not even close.
**
The Kavanaugh Plot
Let’s leave aside the inevitable January 6 whataboutery. Is this an example of media bias?
One complication is that the assassination plan resulted in no actual violence, not even an attempted attack. Roske wasn’t, for instance, apprehended while trying to break into the Kavanaugh home. The fact that he so easily gave up and called the police—and described himself as mentally ill and suicidal—makes this incident sound more like the proverbial “cry for help” than an actual attempted assassination. There was also no organized plot involving other confederates.
“What if it had been Sonya Sotomayor” is usually a cheap rhetorical stunt. But maybe the question is worth asking in this case. Is the coverage somewhat skewed, perhaps unconsciously, by the fact that many journalists and opinion makers see Kavanaugh as, well, one of the baddies? Such a thought does come to mind when you see things like this tweet from screenwriter Robert Schooley, which ostensibly condemns violence directed at Kavanaugh and his family but also implies some sort of moral equivalency with Kavanaugh’s own actions as (supposedly) a perpetrator of aggression against American families.
Yet surely such an event merits a comment from the President. Even if Kavanaugh’s life was in no actual danger, the fact that a man traveled across the country and arrived outside the home of a Supreme Court justice, armed, with the intent of assassinating him in order to prevent certain Supreme Court rulings is a pretty big deal. And while Roske is mentally ill, it’s not a stretch to say that he was influenced by the overwrought rhetoric surrounding the Supreme Court. It’s certainly a reminder that our polarized and hyper-charged political climate is dangerous.
No, this isn’t another January 6, either. But Biden does need to speak on this disturbing incident and strongly condemn both political violence and attempts to minimize or trivialize it—across the board.
