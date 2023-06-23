Catching up as we go into the weekend.
Hurd draws a line. Via Kaitlin Collins: “Will Hurd, the newest Republican 2024 contender, says he won’t sign the RNC pledge to support the nominee. ‘I’m not going to support Donald Trump.’ Asked if Trump betrayed the nation if the allegations against him are true, he says, ‘100% he did.’”
No transparency please, we’re No Labels: “No Labels declines to reveal just who is funding its third party bid.”
I’m guessing we’re going to hear a lot more about this. NYT: “I.R.S. Agent Told Congress of Hunter Biden Invoking His Father in Business Deal.”
The lead I.R.S. agent investigating whether Hunter Biden committed tax crimes told Congress his team uncovered evidence that Mr. Biden had invoked his father, who was then out of office, while pressing a potential Chinese business partner in 2017 to move ahead with a proposed energy deal, House Republicans said.
Trump pre-spins 2024 loss. Erick Erickson notes that TFG “is already claiming he'll lose in 2024 and wants you to know its because they stole it again.”
Is this real life? Via Nelly Bowles:
Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match, and Zuck agreed. Seriously: Musk wrote on Twitter: “I’m up for a cage match if he is.” Zuckerberg then posted the taunt and wrote on Instagram: “Send Me Location.” I think they could really do it.
“DeSantis won't say if he'll support Trump in 2024.” (Spoiler alert; he will.)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declined on Thursday to say whether he would support Donald Trump if the former president becomes the Republican nominee to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.
DeSantis, who launched his own presidential campaign last month, was asked whether he would “support” in the wake of Trump’s recent barrage of criticism over the governor’s handling of Covid-19. DeSantis sidestepped that part of the question and instead said Trump was “full of it” for criticizing how DeSantis responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For now. “House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action.”
Let them fight. “House Freedom Caucus faces an internal purge push.”
You really don’t hate to see it. “Infighting among Putin's lieutenants seems to reveal signs of 'deep dysfunction’”
Happy Friday.
The Trump Trials: Trump’s TV Strategy
In the latest episode of our special Trump Trials podcast, Lawfare’s Ben Wittes and I discuss Trump’s bizarre television confession, John Durham’s latest fizzle, and justice for Michael Fanone.
You can listen to the whole thing here.
More Deplorables
We’re back again with the worst actors of the week.
A reminder about the (very vague and frequently shifting) ground rules: In this contest, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, My Kevin and Elon are already in the clubhouse, along with fan favorites from the House GOP. You should simply assume that they are on the list every damn week. But we need to allow the other contestants to have an opportunity to exhibit.1
So here are this week’s
winners losers, in no particular order: