Kari Lake prepares to speak during a rally she hosted at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport on June 12, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Catching up as we go into the weekend.

Happy Friday.

The Trump Trials: Trump’s TV Strategy

In the latest episode of our special Trump Trials podcast, Lawfare’s Ben Wittes and I discuss Trump’s bizarre television confession, John Durham’s latest fizzle, and justice for Michael Fanone.

You can listen to the whole thing here.

More Deplorables

We’re back again with the worst actors of the week.

A reminder about the (very vague and frequently shifting) ground rules: In this contest, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, My Kevin and Elon are already in the clubhouse, along with fan favorites from the House GOP. You should simply assume that they are on the list every damn week. But we need to allow the other contestants to have an opportunity to exhibit.1