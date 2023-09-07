Recently in The Bulwark:

THE DREAD IS PALPABLE. Donald Trump’s dominance over the Republican party and his overwhelming lead in primary polling has some conservatives shaking their fists at the sky. “What, in Heaven’s name, is the case for keeping him around?” asks an exasperated Charles Cooke in National Review. “He’s broken his oath of office. He’s repeatedly revealed himself to be completely unfit for the presidency. He’s shown he can’t win. Politicians are servants. Trump isn’t serving anything or anyone. Why is he still in the conversation?” “What is the point of this primary?” wonders Noah Rothman, also in National Review.

“YOU’LL LIVE TO BE 90!” someone shouted at Joe Biden at a union-hall Labor Day rally in Philadelphia. The 80-year-old president laughed and made the sign of the cross. “The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” he said, adding: “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody. And guess what? I’m going to continue to do it with your help.” Age is the 2024 issue that won’t go away, and there’s no denying there’s reason for concern. Yet Biden’s real problem is not his age. It’s our age … of performative politics.

WEDNESDAY ON X, THE NAZI SAFE SPACE formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson conducted an exclusive interview with a man who is currently going by the name Larry Sinclair to discuss his two-decade-old—and widely debunked—claims that then-State Senator Barack Obama hired Sinclair for two raucous nights of crack smoking and gay treetop lovemaking. In a sane world everyone of all political identities would point and laugh at the sad former TV host pretending to be titillated by the fantastical lies of a disgraced hooker in a Wayne’s World-style public-access livestream in his basement. So we wouldn’t need to fact-check it. Sadly we don’t live in that world.

A DOORWAY OR A RIVER, a bad relationship or an act of violence you can’t look away from, a pet that’s also a stalker: The new subgenre of “social media novels” has found all kinds of metaphors for the experience of online communication. Some of these metaphors reassure as much as they unsettle. They suggest that life online is fundamentally similar to IRL, as intelligible as analog life—yes, okay, the more we check Twitter, the more we discover that we don’t understand other people; the more we communicate, the more we encounter our own opacity; the more we connect, the more we confront our isolation; but this is just what novels have always said about everything. Two recent European novels suggest that social media probably does make us worse—but only because we’re already the kind of bad creature that likes getting worse.

READ THE REST.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Thursday… And remember: No TNB Tonight! As JVL noted earlier today in The Triad: “We’ll be back at it next week with a very special guest you’re going to love.”

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… The Head And The Heart - Hurts (But It Goes Away)

Biden drops new Ukraine ad blitz… And it’s pretty well done.

In praise… of food tourism.

In Fulton County… Fear Not Removal.

Lucas Kunce moves closer… to Josh Hawley in recent poll.

Peter Navarro… Found guilty for contempt in spurning J6 Committee. And of course, there’s a third act with his favorite protestor.

Saying the quiet part out loud… About No Labels.

"It is an institution that honors old age..." Matt Laslo on the bipartisan support of keeping Mitch in power until death.

In Virginia… Cannabis confusion with a term limited governor.

Decluttering… will not solve our problems.

FAFO… Here’s what the Proud Boys would have gotten if they took the plea deal. (And what they got for not taking it.)

‘I’m an ER doctor,’… Turns out Rep. Ronny Jackson hasn’t had a valid medical license in three years.

George Costanza… Has a scheme to outlaw Super PACs.

