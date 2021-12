(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Diamond Hands

You saw that Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to take the top job at Trump Social, yes? You know what that means: 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

This is not financial advice, but in general, the best bets you can make are bets against your own interest. Let me explain.

Suppose you are a die-hard fan of Spots Team X.

Team X ha…