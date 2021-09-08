Did 'Shang-Chi' Save Movie Theaters?

Alyssa (The Washington Post), Peter Suderman (Reason), and Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) know folks are a little tired of MCU-centric episodes, but this week demonstrates why it’s a constant topic of conversation: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed $75 million over its first three-day weekend and almost $95 million once Labor Day was included. Does this prove Disney was correct to keep the film off of home video for at least 45 days? Or are the people complaining about not getting to see the movie at home right? And we review the latest MCU outing. Don’t worry: next week we’ll get to something that fewer people will watch, we promise. And make sure to check out our bonus episode on the tragic death of Michael K. Williams (The Wire).

If you enjoyed Shang-Chi or just liked listening to us talk about it, please share the episode with your friends! We’d greatly appreciate it if you did.

Share Across the Movie Aisle