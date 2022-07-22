Jul 22 • 56M
Did the January 6 Committee Make a Difference? (with Tom Nichols)
Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Tom Nichols joins the group (plus Jon Ward) to discuss the committee's work, the polls on Trump's standing in the GOP, the Secret Service, Ukraine, Democrats boosting Trumpy candidates, and much more.