Did the Oscars Get It All Right?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the Oscars. Sonny is shockingly happy. Peter is down on the whole thing. Alyssa, meanwhile, wonders how we’ll look back on this show’s snub of Tár in years to come. Then the gang reviews 65, the movie about Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs that has too little hot Driver-on-Dino action. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our members-only bonus episode on Friday. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share