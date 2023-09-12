Sep 12 • 33M

Did the Streaming Game Just Change?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) look at the last-minute deal that brought ESPN back to Spectrum cable customers just in time for Monday Night Football. Is this deal a game-changer, or simply a delay of the inevitable diminishment of cable TV? Then the gang reviews You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, the latest production from Adam Sandler’s shingle featuring not only Adam but also two of his daughters. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for the bonus episode on Friday; we’re going deep on the ways in which digital piracy can be used as a preservation tool instead of simply a means of theft.

