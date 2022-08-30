Does Hollywood Gossip Sell Tickets?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss some old-fashioned Hollywood gossip. Why is so much drama swirling about Olivia Wilde and her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling? And is it, weirdly or not-so-weirdly, helping the movie increase awareness and sell tickets to viewers…