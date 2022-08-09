Aug 9 • 36M
Does the 'Batgirl' Cancellation Make Sense?
Plus: 'Bullet Train' reviewed!
On this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) try to hash out the business reasons for, uh, throwing a whole movie into the trash can. Will WB ever #ReleaseTheBatgirl? We’ll see! And then they review Bullet Train, a movie that sounds like it should be awes…