How’s the Big Guy been taking it? Not well. Even before the House January 6th Committee held its final hearing; before it called for the filing of criminal charges against him; before it produced its voluminous report detailing the findings from its massive 18-month investigation into his efforts to subvert the result of the 2020 election; before the acquisition of his tax returns revealed that he had somehow managed to avoid a mandatory audit while lying for years about being under continual audit, Donald Trump was crying a river about the unfairness of it all.

Steve Bannon is a card-carrying member of the coastal elite, but he’s trying to light a bonfire under American democracy. An intelligent, well-read man in the same category as Tucker Carlson, Bannon’s genius is in polarizing people. The Atlantic’s Jennifer Senior joined Charlie Sykes in this encore episode from June.

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common to hear people on social media ask, in horror, whether people were shortly going to start writing pandemic novels. The disease and the lockdowns seemed bad enough; would the publishers’ lists soon be flooded with books about middle-aged writers disinfecting their peaches? From a literary point of view, the problem with pandemics is that they offer little in the way of action. There is pain, there is suffering, there is fear—but there is not a lot of drama. When I heard people expressing retroactive surprise that there were so few explicit references to the Spanish Flu in the literature of the 1920s, the answer, to me, seemed obvious: It was hard to make all that death meaningful or interesting. Which is all just to say that I wasn’t thrilled to learn that the latest novel by Orhan Pamuk, the Nobel Prize-winning postmodernist, was about the outbreak of a viral disease.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

A happy pierogi ornament enjoys its last days of relevance on the tree..

The local housing market… Shows no sign of cooling off, despite the weather. This is just down the road from me.

The RNC Chair Race we deserve… A rare encouragement to read the replies… and weep, laugh, and/or cry.

Meet Tim Miller’s new mayor… The most prominent Hmong politician elected in the U.S.

How anger impacts the body… It’s a lot more than just your brain.

Where’d the money come from? The George Santos saga continues.

