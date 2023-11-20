Recently in The Bulwark:

THE HUNGARIAN EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP (known locally as MET) is a small, independent-Methodist denomination of 19,000 members. It has been internationally recognized for its charitable work operating some 63 institutions—schools, care homes, and homeless shelters—in Hungary’s poorest communities. But its work is visibly disintegrating since the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán withdrew public funding—an apparently vindictive move that undermines his attempt to depict himself as a defender of Christian civilization. “Two of our schools in Northern Hungary have suspended operations—we’ve lost so many teachers through resignation that classes are now impossible,” said Pastor Gábor Iványi, the president of MET, at a press conference at his church’s homeless shelter on Dankó Street in Budapest last month. “Yesterday was payday, and a number of our staff forewarned us that payment this month was a condition for continuing to work. Four months without pay is too much for many people to bear.”

ON FRIDAY, AFTER SEVERAL DAYS of trial involving multiple witnesses and other evidence, a Colorado state court became the fifth to reject an effort to keep Donald Trump off a state presidential ballot under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, a post-Civil War addition to the Constitution ratified in 1868. It provides: “No person shall . . . hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath . . . as an officer of the United States . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Because the Colorado case involved lengthy testimony and detailed findings of fact and rulings on the meaning of Section 3, the 102-page decision is worth summarizing at some length. Clearly, Colorado District Judge Sarah B. Wallace wrote with an expectation that judges at higher state courts and likely even the U.S. Supreme Court would wind up studying her analysis on an appeal petition.

Happy Monday! It’s our last call for recipes for the 2023 Bulwark Thanksgiving cookbook! (If you submitted in a previous year, your recipe is included, don’t worry.) Drop me an email with yours! While my Thanksgiving flight was almost diverted due to a medical emergency, expect a lot of craziness this week as you watch the Thanksgiving Airport Parade.

The perfect Florida story doesn’t exist… Actually this might be it.

At our office… Sarah and Tim did the Secret Pod from our constantly improving studio. Take a gander!

Cleared for the Option… Bulwark contributor Patrick Chovanec has a new book out about his time in the flight simulator during COVID. Perhaps a stocking stuffer for the aspiring pilot in your life, or, plane reading for your red eye Turkey day flight. (As I type this at 37,000 feet, I’m still on the clock!)

The NRSC is trying to nuke Sinema… But what happens if it ends up helping Ruben Gallego?

New Matt Labash: In defense of taking offense.

Ray Takeyh on 10/7, Hamas, and Iran… A Conversation with Bill Kristol.

Ron DeSantis embodies… The right’s surrender to its own antisemites.

As Advertisers flee X… Musk to sue liberal Media Matters for its reporting and advocacy. (And will lose, but that’s not the point.)

Who’s leaving Congress… To retire, or run for another office.

