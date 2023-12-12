Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

THIS MONTH HAS SEEN A TANGIBLE VIBE SHIFT on the war in Ukraine. Between Republicans in the House and Senate blocking a $110 billion package that includes military aid to Ukraine as well as Israel and Taiwan by tying it to border-security measures, dire warnings that U.S. aid may have to stop without new funding by the end of the year, and media reports detailing the purported failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive this fall, the narrative that the wheels are falling off the U.S.-backed Ukrainian war effort is spreading. And, predictably, it is being met with downright glee in some quarters. Tech venture capitalist and foreign policy dilettante David Sacks, a loud voice in the anti-Ukraine chorus from day one, is crowing…

READ THE REST.

Come Join Bill & Tim at 9pm Eastern for Ballot Box🗳️

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

YOU THINK YOU KNOW a guy. And then, this. In a discovery motion filed November 15, attorneys for former President Donald Trump formally asked the U.S. government to produce “all documents regarding Ray Epps, the ‘scaffold commander,’ John Nichols, or any similar persons who encouraged or participated in any illegal activities on January 6th.” The filing was made in the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith against Trump for conspiring with others to steal the 2020 election.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The decline of D.C… A few recent stories of note: The city’s longest operating hotel (made famous by January 6) is closing, and with it, one of the last three Ollie’s Trolleys. I was going to go get a burger tomorrow at the office, but apparently I’m too late. There are copycat recipes online, but I hope somebody is able to preserve the official ones. And the downtown / Chinatown Verizon center is about to lose two of its tenants: The Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals. (Please, Commanders, do not come to Woodbridge for the trifecta.)

…and in Cleveland… Corky & Lenny’s, an institution I was proud to recommend to my TWS colleagues during the 2016 conventions, has closed.

Immigration, disinformation… And Rusty’s birthday! Listen to me on the Utterly Moderate podcast.

Is this bad? Michael Cohen’s lawyer is apparently citing nonexistent caselaw.

Did the DeSantis campaign and Never Back Down break the law? It appears they have.

Some optimism… Need a list of some good things happening in America? Lucky you! Reddit has you covered.

Top Texas GOP Donor and Nick Fuentes Seem to Agree… That Jewish people shouldn't hold office, and women shouldn't work, Amanda Moore reports.

The Trees of Life… Have us surrounded. And thank God, writes Matt Labash.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.