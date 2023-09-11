Recently in The Bulwark:

I HATE 9/11. I hate the commemorations, the Facebook posts blaring “Never Forget,” and the empty declarations that we will stand vigilant. I didn’t always feel this way. I used to religiously watch the annual ceremonies. And I’d rewatch footage of the horrific event itself. Seeing the iconic images again helped steel my resolve and propelled me to stay dialed in to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They motivated me to fight. But ever since 2021, when Kabul fell, I have come to despise the public remembrances of 9/11. Why? Because almost nobody speaks truthfully about the wars that followed.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

LATE LAST MONTH, a documentary called 20 Days in Mariupol, made by video journalist Mstyslav Chernov and produced by the Associated Press and the PBS program Frontline, opened in Ukraine after having been released in select theaters in the United States and Europe over the summer. Having seen this 93-minute film at a PEN America screening in New York in May and found parts of it almost unbearable to watch—a lot of reviews use the word “harrowing,” and for a good reason—I can barely begin to imagine how it would affect Ukrainians for whom the war it chronicles is not a distant horror but a daily reality.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Best Washington Journal ever?

Happy Monday! And to all those who hold this day a little bit more dear than the rest of us, we’re keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. I have a 9/11 license plate, and while this attack didn’t impact me or my family personally, it’s one that’s had a profound effect on me. I tried explaining 9/11, vaguely, to my almost six year old twins today, as the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon was airing on C-SPAN radio this morning as we went to school. One twin wanted to know why people would want to hurt other people, the other, after I explained that thousands of people died, observed: “Well, a lot of people are growing, too.” Indeed. And then, there’s this.

Some victims of 9/11… Are still being identified.

It’s worth revisiting… Matt Labash’s South Toward Hell from TWS.

“What is the Cletus voice?” If you missed The Next Level crew on C-SPAN, you gotta watch this clip. Nay. Watch the whole thing.

Deep intel from Mike Mullen… Our friend Ward Carroll sits down with the former Chairman of the JCS.

Football is back! And while Deshaun Watson and the Haslams have largely ruined the Browns for me, there are still lots of good guys on “the elves” who beat the Bungles this weekend. Enjoy some crow, Ja'Marr Chase!

Wanna hear a dad joke? There’s a payphone (!) in suburban Maryland just for you.

He’s running? We might have a return of Sheriff Clarke. (Remember him?)

Ross Douthat's Theories of Persuasion… Another Isaac Chotiner profile worth your time.

Going to work… Doesn’t mean what it used to.

They’re teaching this tripe in schools… PragerU doesn’t belong in public education. Here’s how you can fight their indoctrination.

A dying dog and bad police… A horrific story in New Mexico.

Speaking of New Mexico… Its governor is getting dragged for her unconstitutional gun proposal (and very dumb comments.)

The Journalist and the Billionaire… Shawn McCreesh’s profile of Elon Musk.

Back in Cleveland… A former Secret Service agent during the Kennedy years has some new revelations. Turns out, he lived one street over from where I grew up. Small world, since a relative of mine gave JFK the last rites. (Correction: Not rights.)

Life imitates Veep… Jennifer Granholm edition.

The oral history… Of PCU.

