WITHIN THE PAST 72 HOURS, Trump has made at least five moronic, dangerous, or incendiary comments. And if the past is any guide, the press and social media will be all over each of them. Some will decry his vicious allusion to John McCain’s disabilities, earned in a war Trump evaded (“For some reason, he couldn’t get his arm up”). In a sane world, one could imagine, under trying circumstances, a living McCain insulting a young Trump’s cowardice. But the draft dodger mocking the war hero, and being cheered by the party that supposedly reveres “strength”? As the kids say, “I can’t even . . .”

Republican Former Members of Congress: Courts Should Move ‘As Quickly As Possible’ to Resolve Trump Cases.

“EQUAL JUSTICE BEFORE THE LAW” IS A BEDROCK PRINCIPLE of our legal system and our democracy. It is rooted in a fundamental proposition of this country’s founding: That we are a nation of laws, not of men, and accordingly no man is above the law. As former members of Congress, all of us Republicans, we dedicated ourselves to upholding this principle. And we are now deeply concerned that former President Donald Trump’s response to the ongoing criminal prosecutions against him are testing it—requiring the U.S. Supreme Court to act swiftly to meet the moment.

IN A RAMBLING VIDEO POSTED LATE LAST NIGHT, Donald Trump said that he found “tremendous amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election. We have volumes of information. It’s all there.” Hardly “volumes” and hardly “information,” it turns out.

RUSSIA—AN OLD PROVERB HOLDS—IS NEVER as strong as it looks, nor as weak as it looks. The same could be said of the country’s septuagenarian leader, Vladimir Putin, who apparently has high hopes for 2024 and yet seems scared of a local politician, his own people, and the prospects of the war he started nearly two years ago.

The storms come, coast to coast… But only massive rain in D.C.

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Live)

Jonathan V. Last on… Nikki Haley’s endgame.

What about the courts now, Mitch? Asked about it today: “My view of the presidential race is that I choose not to get involved in it and comment about any of the people running for the Republican nomination.” OK, buddy.

“I have never violated the public trust." Bob Menendez makes his case on the Senate floor.

An incredible chart… On voters’ views of the media. A friend asks “how do you convince Republicans of anything based on this data?” The answer is: you don’t.

Matt Gertz watched Lou Dobb’s North Korea special… So you didn’t have to.

How to spot a sociopath… A skill we all need, writes Holly Berkeley-Fletcher.

How Trump’s Unhinged Immunity Demand… Could Unleash a Second-Term Crime Spree, writes Greg Sargent in The New Republic.

Iowa pastors denounce… ‘God Made Trump’ video.

A motion to vacate? Again? Chip Roy is leaving that option on the table!

“Sometimes if you build it, they don’t come,” The Dean Phillips story.

Raising Canes… Comes to a dilapidated Union Station.

