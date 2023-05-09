(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Before we get to today’s Triad: I want to talk to you about Will Saletan and The Corruption of Lindsey Graham.

It isn’t an essay. It’s not even longform. It’s a book.

First things first: Don’t try reading this on your phone. If you want to read it on a computer screen, we’ve broken it into chapters here (with audio clips). If you want to download it as a PDF and either print it out or upload it to your e-reader, you can get it here. (We’re working on a Kindle edition. Stay tuned.)

Here’s why this project is important: It’s not really about Lindsey Graham.

Will focused on Graham for three reasons:

He was representative of the pre-Trump R establishment. He went whole-hog on Trump after the takeover. He commented in public, in real time, during the entire process, creating something like a ship’s log of his journey.

Going in, you should understand that this story isn’t about hypocrisy. And it’s not a dunk-fest. The point of it isn’t to embarrass Graham or make ourselves feel better for not following on his path.

The point is to understand why and how nearly the entire Republican and conservative establishment made the same journey.

One truth about authoritarians is that they cannot succeed on their own. They don’t just take power, they are given it. And the people who give it to them are their enemies. Successful authoritarians always co-opt existing political establishments. And these establishments are full of figures who hate the aspiring authoritarian, but who gradually conform themselves to his will.

First they oppose him. Then they accept him. Then they believe they can manage him. Then they defend him. Finally, they become his supplicants.

If you want to see what this looks like from the inside, read Diary of a Man in Despair, a contemporaneous account of Hitler’s rise from a conservative German who couldn’t believe what his friends and allies were doing. Will’s book chronicles what this process looks like from the outside.

The Corruption of Lindsey Graham is an important historical document—a compendium that people will need in order to understand this era of American history.

1. Of Course They’ll Bend Over Again

I am often asked if I think Republican elites will capitulate to Trump again if he’s the party’s nominee. My stock answer: Not only will they capitulate, but they’ll do it faster and with a clearer conscience than last time.

Why? Because they’ll tell themselves: