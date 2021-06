AEI’s Norm Ornstein joins to discuss police violence, court packing, and Afghanistan.

SHOW NOTES:

The Truth about Painkillers by Sally Satel, National Affairs

Georgetown’s Cultural Revolution by Lama Abu Odeh, Quillette