Don’t Scold Israel for Doing Us a Favor

BRIAN STEWART: Israel’s clandestine campaign against the Iranian nuclear program is doing more for peace than any diplomatic rigmarole.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about policing, COVID-19, Biden’s first 100 days, and why the GOP is getting worse.

Eugene Volokh (The Volokh Conspiracy) joins to discuss the anti-riot laws in several states, whether libel law should be upended, and the Chauvin verdict.

The Communists become cannon fodder for the Soviets. Ben and Sarah dive deep on collaborators, terrorists, and the resistance.

CHARLIE SYKES: Yes, the GOP is getting worse

THE TRIAD: Leverage 🔐

JVL: The Republican strategy for 2022 and beyond.

SECRET PODCAST: Counting to 10 🔐

Biden and bipartisanship.

Amanda, JVL, Charlie and Sarah on Thursday Night Bulwark.

BILL RYAN: Revisiting the Oscar-nominated lead of ‘Nomadland’s’ first Oscar win 25 years later.

THOMAS J. BALCERSKI: The political and constitutional questions, from the Founders to FDR to today.

SONNY BUNCH reviews 'Mortal Kombat’ and talks the Oscars.

Happy Friday. We did it! I’m looking forward to a weekend of normalcy and relinquishing control of the TV to my wife. But I do highly recommend Ted Lasso. You’ll love it.

Behind the most famous press conference of Trump’s term. Olivia Troye explains what really happened when Trump suggested that light and disinfectant were going to be our saving grace.

Here’s why the new Clubhouse App stinks. Sorry, not sorry. Not joining.

It’s that time of the year! A cherished tradition at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland for the Latin Department’s annual chariot races. The kids these days have padding and a properly paved street. In my day, we had bricks from the late 1800s that caused many a crash.

Never going to work again… COVID-19 may have changed how we work, but for some people, it wasn’t any different than the last 15 years.

Mike Lindell’s social media network was never going to work…

Not playing politics with vaccines. O-H-I-O!

How rental companies dealt with COVID-19. They sold off their fleets, and in some places, like Hawaii, people are now forced to rent UHauls instead of cars.

The West Wing and Bidenism. After the election, I spent some time reliving The West Wing days of my high school and college youth. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one. Damon Linker revisits the TV show at The Week.

That’s it for me for today. Drop me a line if you have thoughts, questions, comments, or criticisms: swift@thebulwark.com.

