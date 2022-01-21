Do's and Don'ts of Democracy Protection

Share
  
0:00
-55:19

CATO's Walter Olson brings his libertarian insight to a discussion of voting rights and wrongs and Biden's  first year.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/opinion/illiberalism-left-right.html

Slow Boring
The false "trap" of bipartisanship
Republican members of Congress seem to be increasingly interested in reaching a deal on reform of the Electoral Count Act. This is good news on several fronts. A bill with Republican Party support can pass the United States Senate, whereas a purely partisan bill will die via filibuster. It’s also good news because ECA reform is good on the merits — it won’t fix American political institutions or “save democracy,” but it will reduce the odds of a collapse, and reducing those odds is important. Passing and signing bipartisan bills also tend to be at least a little bit popular and make the president who’s doing it look good…
Read more
2 days ago · 160 likes · 326 comments · Matthew Yglesias
Persuasion
The Reactionary Trap
I found James Lindsay’s Twitter account in March, just after finishing a book he co-authored about “how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity.” Like me, Lindsay considered himself a left-leaning liberal critical of the progressive turn towards identity politics. But the man I found on Twitter was not the level-headed fell…
Read more
7 days ago · 118 likes · 95 comments · Seth Moskowitz

https://web.archive.org/web/20130124224036/http://www.artsjournal.com/aboutlastnight/2012/06/tt_thou_shalt.html

I Might Be Wrong
Let's Honor MLK's Birthday By Being Impotent and Embarrassing
What do people find annoying about Democrats? There’s not enough time to run through all the stuff — and I don’t mean “not enough time right now”, I mean “not enough time in the universe” — so let me list what I think are the top three things: We’re overly-influenced by an activist class that practices a weird, fundamentalist religion that’s obsessed wit…
Read more
4 days ago · 61 likes · 35 comments · Jeff Maurer

https://newcriterion.com/issues/2022/1/the-fallacies-of-the-common-good

https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/2021-12/cpr-v43n6-1.pdf

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

ShareShare