Do's and Don'ts of Democracy Protection

CATO's Walter Olson brings his libertarian insight to a discussion of voting rights and wrongs and Biden's first year.
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/opinion/illiberalism-left-right.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20130124224036/http://www.artsjournal.com/aboutlastnight/2012/06/tt_thou_shalt.html
https://newcriterion.com/issues/2022/1/the-fallacies-of-the-common-good
https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/2021-12/cpr-v43n6-1.pdf
