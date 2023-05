Director, writer and producer David Mandel (Veep, Seinfeld) sits down with Tim to discuss his new HBO miniseries White House Plumbers and his fascination with the behind the scenes of Washington.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Next week's TNL will be streamed LIVE on YouTube on The Bulwark's main channel. Tune in May 17th at 3 pm EST to watch Tim, Sarah, and JVL …