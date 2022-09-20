Sep 20 • 43M
Dylan Byers: What's Going On at CNN?
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
It's a new era at CNN. Don Lemon's moving to mornings, and some of the more outspoken anchors and correspondents, like Brian Stelter, have been cleared out. Plus, the goings-on at Politico, Semafor and Puck. Dylan Byers joins Charlie Sykes today.