Tax cuts and a gutted regulatory state are a big draw for Wall Street. But under a Trump 2.0, it would be the aspiring monopolists—not the publicly-traded "corporatists"—who would be the winners. Democracy isn't the only thing on the line. Ed Luce joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

show notes:



https://www.ft.com/content/8fbf3a47-f622-46cc-ac06-17732…