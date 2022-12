Marjorie Taylor Greene tried on Jesus and CrossFit before she got to MAGA. Now, the party leadership needs her more than she needs them because the base thinks she's Elvis. The Atlantic's Elaina Plott Calabro joins guest host JVL for a deep look at the how and why of MTG.

Show notes:



https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2023/01/marjorie-taylor-gre…