On today’s Bulwark podcast, Elie Honig joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trump Org. indictments, the 1/6 investigation, and his new book, "Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke The Prosecutor's Code and Corrupted the Justice Department."

