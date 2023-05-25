Eliot Cohen: Foreign Correspondent

Eric and Eliot mark the latter’s return from his European travels with dark musings about why they have not yet been sanctioned by the Russian government. They also discuss Finland’s adaptation to NATO membership, the differing perspectives of the Nordic and Baltic states, whether or not the neutrality of the “global south” in the Russo-Ukraine war is consequential, and Ukraine’s post-Bakhmut prospects.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/05/ukraine-victory-russia-defeat/674112/

