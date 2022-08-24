Aug 24 • 41M
Elliot Ackerman: Leaving Afghanistan, One Year Later
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
With no evacuation plan in place to get Afghan allies out of Kabul, people like veteran Elliot Ackerman helped organize a "Digital Dunkirk" that rescued thousands. Ackerman joins Charlie Sykes today to share his story, and to warn of the dangers of politicizing the military.