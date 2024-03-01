Recently in The Bulwark:

Elon Musk is speaking at the symposium about antisemitism, organized by the European Jewish Association, in Krakow, Poland, on January 22, 2024. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINCE RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE TWO YEARS AGO, a couple of celebrity billionaires have been among the loudest opponents of U.S. support for Kyiv. The entrepreneur and investor David Sacks, for instance, says Ukraine and the United States are propagating a “WAR OF LIES” to maintain public support for the war effort. The Silicon Valley financier has also prophesied that a Ukrainian defeat is inevitable, the Zelensky government will be overthrown, and the war is “depleting” NATO. To Sacks’s post making these predictions on X, his friend (and fellow member of the “PayPal mafia”) Elon Musk responded: “Accurate.”

A LITTLE OVER A CENTURY AGO, on Good Friday 1923, New York City firemen worked frantically to clear the rubble of a tenement that had collapsed, trapping over a dozen laborers in its basement. Father Patrick O’Connor, the fire department’s chaplain, rushed through a street crowded with onlookers to administer the last rites, which he did through the wreckage in case the men were not reached in time. Their screams and groans guided the efforts of the firemen as they wildly swung their shovels and pickaxes.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! It seems Joe Biden has an ambassador problem. This is what happens when you put Silicon Valley donors with no experience in a diplomatic position: They move fast and break things (protocol), and then won’t leave.

Trump hired me to find election fraud in Arizona… Here's what I found instead by Ken Block (AZ Republic.)

Whoopsie… Maybe don’t excoriate a judge on your firm’s letterhead unless that’s your name on the firm.

McHenry’s ‘extreme candor’ on Johnson… splits GOP (Politico).

Murkowski endorses Haley… She gets her first Senate endorsement on the eve of the Alaska primary. So in Congress, it’s her and Ralph "Marshall Law” Norman.

Meanwhile, in the Old Dominion… Virginia school board member arrested on Jan. 6 charges (WTOP). The guy is not sorry at all, so expect him to become a weepy martyr at sentencing.

…And in D.C… 2 Marines from DC barracks charged in hate-crime incident (Stars and Stripes.)

…and in my neck of the woods… ‘Full Metal Modine’ transports Marine Corps museum visitors to Kubrick's set (InsideNoVA).

Every D.C. Restaurant… Featured in Netflix’s Newest ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Season (Eater). It seems like every time I go back into the city, a restaurant I like is closed. Phil did as well as one can do.

Are the kids OK? At Yale, a communist group disrupts Prof. Timothy Snyder’s lecture, forces evacuation (YDN).

