Elon Musk speaking about the Starlink project at MWC hybrid Keynote during the second day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, on June 29, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WINSTON CHURCHILL’S INDEFATIGABILITY during the Second World War was legendary. For the causes of national survival and Allied victory, he could—with the help of his afternoon naps and his liquid fortification—work very long hours. He expected the same from those around him, including his American counterparts. During the Quadrant conference in Quebec in 1943, with the prime minister, President Roosevelt, and others meeting late into the night to discuss war plans, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull excused himself to go to bed. Churchill objected, protesting that there was still work to be done: “Why, man, we are at war!”

IN AN INTERVIEW on December 6, 2022, Neil Rogachevsky considered the place of the 1948 Declaration of Independence in Israeli life: Although “it appears in civics textbooks,” it “hasn’t quite captured the public imagination the way the American Declaration” has, he said. It’s getting there, however. On December 12, with a new right-wing governing coalition in the works, liberal Tel Aviv hung an oversized copy of the Declaration on a side of city hall. Protesters against the coalition and its plans to weaken the Israel judiciary sometimes carry a giant replica. The Declaration is now so identified with the ongoing protests that some students objected when Bar Ilan University’s administration hung a large copy on a campus building. Too partisan.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! The new Hunter Biden gun charges have been introduced, so prepare for a weekend of that, as Meet The Press reboots with new host Kristen Welker.

The Pizza Shop… That Took On Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports.

A new contender emerges… For hall of fame broadcasting fails.

How ‘Free Speech’ Warrior RFK… Tried to Bully a DailyKos Blogger.

Daisy had other plans… Radley Balko on lost dogs and unmixed blessings.

Who is bankrolling… Kentucky’s governor’s race?

Meanwhile, in Ohio… GOP infighting has delayed the business of the redistricting commission.

Totally Killer…It looks like Amazon has knocked it out of the park again. Will it draw the views?

How the ‘MAGA doom loop’… is already threatening Trump’s 2024 chances.

Federal Prison Guards Confessed to Rape… and Got Away With It.

The casual falsehoods… of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry leader.

Zelenskyy is coming to America… As Congress is on the verge of shutdown and Ukraine funding is uncertain.

