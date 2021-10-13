Emma Green: Is the Claremont Institute saying the silent part out loud?

The Claremont Institute is the intellectual home of America's Trumpist right — as well as election theft mastermind John Eastman. The Atlantic's Emma Green joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast. Is the conservative think tank just giving words and ideas to the ball of energy that elected Trump, or further inflaming our already inflamed politics?

