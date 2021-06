On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Ambassador and Under Secretary of Defense Eric Edelman joins Charlie Sykes to discuss how Trump is stifling the Biden transition and what that means, the purge at the Pentagon, and what President-Elect Biden will inherit when he takes office.

