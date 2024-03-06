The Biden campaign is facing a buyer's market among voters and will really have to up its persuasion game, particularly with voters of color. Plus, Nikki packs it in, Republicans went for the craziest SOBs, and Kamala's coming heavy lift on the campaign trail. Haines joins Tim Miller today.
Errin Haines: A Not So Super Tuesday
Mar 6, 2024
