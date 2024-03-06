The Bulwark
Errin Haines: A Not So Super Tuesday
Errin Haines: A Not So Super Tuesday

Tim Miller
Mar 6, 2024
The Biden campaign is facing a buyer's market among voters and will really have to up its persuasion game, particularly with voters of color. Plus, Nikki packs it in, Republicans went for the craziest SOBs, and Kamala's coming heavy lift on the campaign trail. Haines joins Tim Miller today.

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
