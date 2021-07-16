Even Before Modi, India Was No Bastion of Free Expression

Anik Joshi on India's history of curtailing speech.

Jim Swift
6 hr agoShare

Even Before Modi, India Was No Bastion of Free Expression

ANIK JOSHI: The world’s biggest democracy has a long history of curtailing speech

David French on Factional Friendships

David French and Charlie Sykes discuss his recent essay on the decline of friendship; the debate over critical race theory, book banning, and attempted coups.

How Bad Was CPAC?

Guest host Sarah Longwell joins the group this week to discuss CPAC, Trump's speech, anti-vaxxers, and voting rights.

SECRET PODCAST: Vox Minoris 🔐

A focus group with Trump voters.

MORNING SHOTS: Our Woke Book Burners 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: Books are not violence

THE TRIAD: The Mobile Revolution Comes to Conservatism Inc. 🔐

JVL: And YOU get a Freedom Phone . . . and YOU get a Freedom Phone . . .

TNB Livestream: What The Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute? 🔐

Join Laura K. Field for a deep dive into the decline of a once-respected think tank.

Who Lost Afghanistan?

SHAY KHATIRI: In a word, politicians.

How the Party of Reagan Became the Party of Trump

BRIAN STEWART: Conservative and Republican elites mocked the populist revolt in their midst right up until the moment they embraced and enabled it.

'Pig' Review

SONNY BUNCH: Why it’s so funny that LeBron James’s ‘Space Jam’ reboot isn’t playing in China

Happy Friday! I hope you have some great weekend plans ahead.

This is amazing…

Twitter avatar for @AccountableGOPThe Republican Accountability Project @AccountableGOP
Introducing the superheroes for COVID: #CovidFriends Image

July 16th 2021

13 Retweets

How do people memorize produce codes? A grocery deep dive…

Twitter avatar for @diannedeguzmanDianne de Guzman @diannedeguzman
I’ve been shopping at @BerkeleyBowl for years, and I could never understand just how cashiers could remember all those produce codes, let alone know the difference between all the varieties of fruits and vegetables — so I decided to find out: This may be the toughest cashier job in the Bay AreaTraining to be a cashier starts with the Top 100 - a list of produce items most...sfgate.com

July 14th 2021

95 Retweets

RIP Bryan Sperry…

Twitter avatar for @AdamKeiperAdam Keiper @AdamKeiper
R.I.P.: Anybody remember this awesome viral video from 2015 showing a smiling 89-year-old WWII vet scoring a touchdown in a @KUAthletics alumni scrimmage? (He was in great shape for 89.) That man, Bryan Sperry, died this May, aged 95. washingtonpost.com/news/early-lea… Image

July 16th 2021

There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne… The changes in the labor market aren’t limited to restaurants.

Twitter avatar for @scottlincicomeScott Lincicome @scottlincicome
"Law firms should brace for a wave of associate departures this fall, especially at firms that have taken a more hardline approach on office attendance, several legal industry observers said." Inflexible Law Firms Should Brace for an Associate Exodus This Fall, Recruiters Say | National Law JournalMany associates are waiting to see what the return to the office looks like come September.law.com

July 16th 2021

7 Retweets

Maybe this was a bad idea…

Twitter avatar for @lawcrimenewsLaw & Crime @lawcrimenews
Lawyer Slapped With One-Week Jail Stint After Saying ‘F*** You’ to Judge in St. Louis Lawyer Slapped With One-Week Jail Stint After Saying ‘F*** You’ to Judge in St. LouisAttorney Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. stands accused of criminal contempt for using the popular vulgarity during a hearing regarding a 2019 medical malpractice case.bit.ly

July 16th 2021

16 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

