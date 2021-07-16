Even Before Modi, India Was No Bastion of Free Expression
Anik Joshi on India's history of curtailing speech.
ANIK JOSHI: The world’s biggest democracy has a long history of curtailing speech
David French on Factional Friendships
David French and Charlie Sykes discuss his recent essay on the decline of friendship; the debate over critical race theory, book banning, and attempted coups.
How Bad Was CPAC?
Guest host Sarah Longwell joins the group this week to discuss CPAC, Trump's speech, anti-vaxxers, and voting rights.
SECRET PODCAST: Vox Minoris 🔐
A focus group with Trump voters.
MORNING SHOTS: Our Woke Book Burners 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: Books are not violence
THE TRIAD: The Mobile Revolution Comes to Conservatism Inc. 🔐
JVL: And YOU get a Freedom Phone . . . and YOU get a Freedom Phone . . .
TNB Livestream: What The Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute? 🔐
Join Laura K. Field for a deep dive into the decline of a once-respected think tank.
Budget bill tees up carbon tax fight – Brian Dabbs, National Journal
Los Angeles Will Reinstate Its Mask Mandate This Weekend – Matt Steib, Intelligencer
Matt Gaetz Is Blowing Piles of Cash on Scandal—and on Roger Stone – Roger Sollenberger, The Daily Beast
Biden’s Spaghetti-at-the-Wall Vaccine Campaign – Peter Nicholas, The Atlantic
Manchin signals he’ll be team player on spending deal – Alexander Bolton, The Hill
Biden Considering U.S. Intervention in Cuba As Anti-Government Protests Spread – Paul D. Shinkman, U.S News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. to Warn Business on Deteriorating Hong Kong – Jenny Leonard and Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg Businessweek
Who Lost Afghanistan?
SHAY KHATIRI: In a word, politicians.
How the Party of Reagan Became the Party of Trump
BRIAN STEWART: Conservative and Republican elites mocked the populist revolt in their midst right up until the moment they embraced and enabled it.
'Pig' Review
SONNY BUNCH: Why it’s so funny that LeBron James’s ‘Space Jam’ reboot isn’t playing in China
Happy Friday! I hope you have some great weekend plans ahead.
This is amazing…
How do people memorize produce codes? A grocery deep dive…
RIP Bryan Sperry…
There's a storm coming, Mr. Wayne… The changes in the labor market aren't limited to restaurants.
Maybe this was a bad idea…
