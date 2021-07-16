Even Before Modi, India Was No Bastion of Free Expression

Leading The Bulwark…

ANIK JOSHI: The world’s biggest democracy has a long history of curtailing speech

David French and Charlie Sykes discuss his recent essay on the decline of friendship; the debate over critical race theory, book banning, and attempted coups.

Guest host Sarah Longwell joins the group this week to discuss CPAC, Trump's speech, anti-vaxxers, and voting rights.

A focus group with Trump voters.

CHARLIE SYKES: Books are not violence

JVL: And YOU get a Freedom Phone . . . and YOU get a Freedom Phone . . .

Join Laura K. Field for a deep dive into the decline of a once-respected think tank.

SHAY KHATIRI: In a word, politicians.

BRIAN STEWART: Conservative and Republican elites mocked the populist revolt in their midst right up until the moment they embraced and enabled it.

SONNY BUNCH: Why it’s so funny that LeBron James’s ‘Space Jam’ reboot isn’t playing in China

Happy Friday! I hope you have some great weekend plans ahead.

This is amazing…

How do people memorize produce codes? A grocery deep dive…

RIP Bryan Sperry…

There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne… The changes in the labor market aren’t limited to restaurants.

Maybe this was a bad idea…

