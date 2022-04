This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about the best movie of the year (so far!): Everything Everywhere All at Once, the trippy new sci-fi action-comedy family-drama multiversal epic from the directing duo known as Daniels. Meanwhile, in cons and nons, the gang revisits “The Slap” …