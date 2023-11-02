The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Everything is Going to Hell Part II
0:00
-59:47

Everything is Going to Hell Part II

The Bulwark
Nov 2, 2023
Share

Eric and Eliot talk about what is perhaps the most complex and dangerous moment in national security since the end of World War II. They discuss the explosion of vile anti-semitism globally and particularly on U.S. university campuses and the failures of higher education that this reveals. They discuss the Israeli operations in Gaza, the likely course of the war there and the prospects for escalation. They note the linkages between the war in Gaza and the ongoing war in Ukraine and make a sober and sobering assessment of the successes and failures of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the lingering questions about U.S. supply of weapons to the Ukrainians, the need for the U.S. to be the arsenal of democracy, the investments that will take and the worrisome developments in Congress as the people's representatives deliberate on the supplemental aid package proposed by the Biden Administration.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/prepare-for-an-iranian-escalation-gaza-israel-23cdc9af

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/10/decolonization-narrative-dangerous-and-false/675799/

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/robert-gates-america-china-russia-dysfunctional-superpower

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/11/strategy-not-tactics-israel-hamas-war/675863/

https://www.wsj.com/articles/anti-semitism-poisons-america-israel-jews-domestic-politics-violence-6a83136b

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/10/20/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-unites-states-response-to-hamass-terrorist-attacks-against-israel-and-russias-ongoing-brutal-war-against-ukraine/

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark