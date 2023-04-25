'Evil Dead' to 'Super Mario': Options for Everyone

Just a quick reminder to pick up tickets for Across the Movie Aisle live at the Alamo Drafthouse in Crystal City on Tuesday, May 16, where we’re presenting the Matthew Broderick classic WarGames. There are only 20 tickets or so left, but I’ve got good news: they’re the best seats in the house! The front row! You’ll be very close to Alyssa, Peter, and me as we do the show! Can’t ask for more than that.

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) lament the end of Netflix DVD. It was a golden age of exploration for budding cinephiles, and streaming still can’t quite match its breadth. Then the gang does something a little different: with the multiplex back to something approaching full power, there are too many movies to discuss! So we each grabbed a new (or newish) release to talk about. Alyssa’s handling The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peter got Beau Is Afraid, and Sonny took on Evil Dead Rise. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the xennial relationship to social media. And if you enjoyed the episode share it with a friend!

