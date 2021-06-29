'F9' Review

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) tackle the first big blockbuster of the post-COVID era: F9: The Fast Saga. Noted fun-hater Sonny did not care for it. But did Alyssa and Peter? You’ll have to listen to find out. And in controversies and nontroversies, we take a look at a growing problem for Hollywood: China’s increasing influence on which projects get off the ground. Make sure to listen to our special members-only episode on car movies that are actually good, unlike, well, you know. Some other car movies.